Home, several vehicles damaged in Wilson man's excavator rampage

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT
Wilson Police said a man was jailed after he went on a destructive rampage in a stolen excavator late Monday night.

The Wilson Police Department received several 911 calls about a bulldozer that was hitting vehicles and a home on Carolina Street just before midnight.

Officials say Vondell Locus was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators determined the excavator was stolen from a construction site near Lodge and Barnes Streets, and after the theft Locus damaged utility poles, a street light and a home between the construction site and Carolina Street.

Locus is charged with several crimes related to vehicle theft and property damage and was jailed on a $20,000 secured bond.

