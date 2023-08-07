Wild horse euthanized after the mare was hit by a car; second such mustang death in two weeks

Another Corolla wild horse has been euthanized after it was hit by a vehicle.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said a mare named Cora Mae was hit by the vehicle near Corolla, and fractures in her tibia were so severe that she had to be humanely euthanized.

The mare was with her 11-month-old foal, Cosmos, at the time of the accident and officials said the foal, who is expected to turn 1 on Sept. 15, has been left in the wild with his father.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Cosmos is old enough to survive without his mother and they will continue to monitor his well-being.

Cora Mae's death comes just 13 days after a wild stallion named Thicket was euthanized following a suspected hit-and-run accident near Corolla Beach.