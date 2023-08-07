© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily going off the air

Wild horse euthanized after the mare was hit by a car; second such mustang death in two weeks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Cora Mae was in her teens, and one of the top producing mares on the beach. In recent years, she foaled Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo, and Cosmos.
MARGARET HARBECK
/
Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Facebook
Another Corolla wild horse has been euthanized after it was hit by a vehicle.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said a mare named Cora Mae was hit by the vehicle near Corolla, and fractures in her tibia were so severe that she had to be humanely euthanized.

The mare was with her 11-month-old foal, Cosmos, at the time of the accident and officials said the foal, who is expected to turn 1 on Sept. 15, has been left in the wild with his father.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Cosmos is old enough to survive without his mother and they will continue to monitor his well-being.

Cora Mae's death comes just 13 days after a wild stallion named Thicket was euthanized following a suspected hit-and-run accident near Corolla Beach.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
