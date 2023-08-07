© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily going off the air

More gay and bisexual men can donate blood under new FDA guidelines

PRE News & Ideas | By Nick de la Canal, WFAE
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
Gay and bisexual men were banned from donating blood over concern that HIV could contaminate the blood supply.
Vesna Andjic
/
Getty Images
Gay and bisexual men were banned from donating blood over concern that HIV could contaminate the blood supply.

Starting Monday, more gay and bisexual men can donate blood under new guidelines from the U.S.Food and Drug Administration. North Carolina’s health secretary will be among the first in line.

Gay and bisexual men no longer must abstain from all sex for three months before donating blood. Only people who’ve had anal sex with new or multiple partners or take HIV prevention drugs will be asked to wait.

North Carolina Health Secretary Kody Kinsley, himself a gay man, was among those who urged the F.-D.A. in March to change the previous rule -- intended to protect blood recipients from HIV.

"I’m thrilled that after decades of a policy that was reinforced in stigma, that the FDA has leaned into the science and created a policy that’s based off risky behaviors, and not who people are," he said.

He says he’ll roll up his sleeve to donate at an American Red Cross site in Raleigh Monday, and hopes others will join.

Nick de la Canal, WFAE
See stories by Nick de la Canal, WFAE