PRE news brief: Rip currents, state budget talks, and help for a tornado damaged community

After a busy July with ocean rescues, lifeguards and emergency responders are hoping for a calmer August. More than 300 rescues were made last month along North and South Carolina beaches, many of which were because of rip currents.

State lawmakers say they’ve resolved disagreements about income tax cuts, but the House and Senate still haven’t agreed on other aspects of the budget.

Two weeks after an F3 tornado caused widespread damage in the Town of Dortches, Governor Roy Cooper has issued a disaster declaration – to make it easier for the town to get help.

A recent state law will provide paid parental leave to North Carolina school employees for the first time ever in the upcoming school year.

Federal officials in North Carolina are expanding a law enforcement initiative intended to reduce violent crime into two eastern North Carolina communities.

North Carolina voters can now get free photo IDs from their local elections boards.

Rodanthe has received reassurance to fund a beach nourishment study, the first step in a project seeking to protect the rapidly eroding township.

The State Board of Transportation wants to address the growing number of trucks parked on exit ramps and alongside highways.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will hold several training exercises in August.

A trash-collection device is set to be installed on a creek in Kinston and Sound Rivers is looking for volunteers to install and maintain the trash trap on Adkin Branch.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is circulating more widely across North Carolina.

A Beaufort County business has been fined after a worker died in a fire earlier this year.