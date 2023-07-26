Wild stallion euthanized after he was injured in hit-and-run

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has euthanized a young stallion after it was hit by a vehicle.

Officials with the organization received a call about a horse that had not moved in some time and was not putting any weight on his front leg, and say they found a 9-year-old stallion named Thicket injured with pieces of a vehicle on the road next to him.

He was taken to the CWHF farm on the mainland, and x-rays confirmed that he had badly fractured his elbow.

Due to the severity of the injuries and concerns for his quality of life, officials made the decision to euthanize Thicket.