Wild stallion euthanized after he was injured in hit-and-run

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has euthanized a young stallion after it was hit by a vehicle.

Officials with the organization received a call about a horse that had not moved in some time and was not putting any weight on his front leg, and say they found a 9-year-old stallion named Thicket injured with pieces of a vehicle on the road next to him.

He was taken to the CWHF farm on the mainland, and x-rays confirmed that he had badly fractured his elbow.

Due to the severity of the injuries and concerns for his quality of life, officials made the decision to euthanize Thicket.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
