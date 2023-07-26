© 2023 Public Radio East
State forest service issues a warning after NCWRC controlled burn got out of control, sends $350,000 bill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
The wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply is causing smoke, road closures and air quality issues but progress is being made in the effort to contain it and put the fire out.
North Carolina Forest Service photo
/
File: The wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply caused smoke, road closures and air quality issues.

The NC Forest Service has issued a warning to NC Wildlife Resources Commission Regional Forester Ken Shugart after a prescribed burn grew out of control last month, and ordered his organization to reimburse to cost of putting it out.

The Pulp Road Fire in the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in southeastern North Carolina burned more than 15,000 acres. It started as a prescribed burn on June 13 by NC Wildlife Resources Commission, but quickly grew out of control.

It took around two weeks to full contain the fire.

Forest service officials say in addition to the warning ticket, the NCWRC must reimburse the NCFS $350,000 for the cost they incurred to help control the fire.

NCWRC will also have to review the prescribed burn to see if there are areas of improvement.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
