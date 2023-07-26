PRE news brief: shooting victim's mom speaks out, 3 bodies found in car were ENC Marines, family paid to take Marine's body to Arlington

It’s been nearly a month since a 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside Planet Fitness in Greenville and detectives are still working to solve the case.

Three people were found dead inside a car at a gas station in Hampstead last weekend, and now officials say they have been identified as U.S. Marines stationed aboard Camp Lejeune.

The family of a Camp Lejeune Marines who was killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan had to pay $60,000 to move her body from her hometown to her final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

The NC Forest Service has issued a warning to NC Wildlife Resources Commission Regional Forester Ken Shugart after a prescribed burn grew out of control last month, and also ordered his organization to reimburse to cost of putting it out.

Pamlico County commissioners approved a resolution this week calling on state lawmakers to keep coastal ferries free of tolls. Arapahoe’s mayor said it’s just not right to charge people to go to work or school.

This past June was among the coolest on record in North Carolina, according to data from the National Weather Service but July has been a different story.

After almost a full year in the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center, 335-pound loggerhead Behemoth has been released back into the Atlantic.

The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization is issuing a warning after several baby sea turtles were recently killed after they hatched and got disoriented by lights coming from a nearby house.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has euthanized a young stallion after it was hit by a vehicle.