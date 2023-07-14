State health officials recommend strict limits on eating fish caught in parts of the Cape Fear River

North Carolina health officials have recommended limits on eating certain fish caught from portions of the Cape Fear River because of health concerns from “forever chemicals.”

The state health department is cautioning people not to eat too much of several species of freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River south of Fayetteville to north of Wilmington because of exposure to PFAS.

The advisory recommends women of child-bearing age and children completely avoid eating avoid bluegill, flathead catfish, largemouth bass, redear and striped bass caught from those portions of the river, and that other adults limit it to just one meal a year from those species combined.

For American shad, blue catfish or channel catfish, one meal a year is recommended for women of child-bearing age and children and seven meals annually for other adults.