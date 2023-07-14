© 2023 Public Radio East
State health officials recommend strict limits on eating fish caught in parts of the Cape Fear River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT
File: The N.C. Coastal Land Trust purchased 265 acres along 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for conservation purposes.
Coastal Land Trust
/
File: The N.C. Coastal Land Trust purchased 265 acres along 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for conservation purposes.

North Carolina health officials have recommended limits on eating certain fish caught from portions of the Cape Fear River because of health concerns from “forever chemicals.”

The state health department is cautioning people not to eat too much of several species of freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River south of Fayetteville to north of Wilmington because of exposure to PFAS.

The advisory recommends women of child-bearing age and children completely avoid eating avoid bluegill, flathead catfish, largemouth bass, redear and striped bass caught from those portions of the river, and that other adults limit it to just one meal a year from those species combined.

For American shad, blue catfish or channel catfish, one meal a year is recommended for women of child-bearing age and children and seven meals annually for other adults.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
