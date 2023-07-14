© 2023 Public Radio East
Nobody was hurt when a pickup crashed into an ENC home, driver charged

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
A woman is charged with careless and reckless driving after North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials say she crashed into the side of a home between Jamesville and Plymouth early Thursday morning.

Troopers said Tassi Hepburn of Pennsylvania was traveling east on Highway 64 when she crossed the median, went off the road, hit a tree, and then crashed into the home on U.S. Highway 64.

There were also three dogs riding in Hepburn’s pickup.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The home was damaged but is liveable. There was major damage to the pickup.

