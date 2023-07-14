NC educators gathering to discuss students' pandemic recovery progress

School administrators and education officials from across North Carolina are gathering in Cary this week to discuss how students are recovering from the pandemic.

The Department of Public Instruction is hosting a convention at SAS to examine recent student data and share ideas.

Jeni Corn is with the Department's office of learning recovery. She says educators are focused on how they can best spend emergency federal funding known as ESSER.

"Every single district and every single charter school in this state right now is trying to think about how they can use the data that we're that we have on hand now to really measure and assess the impact of these interventions that are funded by ESSER," she explained, "Because once that funding stops, we're going to need to make some really important decisions."

That federal funding expires in a little over a year from now. Many schools have used it to provide educational summer camps and intensive tutoring to students who need it most.