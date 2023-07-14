© 2023 Public Radio East
Guns found in carry-on bags at NC airports trend upward, none found at OAJ this year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White said holiday travelers are already streaming in and out of the airport in Jacksonville, even though a national shortage of pilots is impacting eastern North Carolina and the rest of the nation.
(Photo: Albert J. Ellis Airport)
/
Transportation Security Administration officers have found more guns in the carry-on bags of passengers in the state than at the same time in 2022, but that doesn’t hold true at one eastern North Carolina airport.

Officers found more than 100 guns at North Carolina airports so far this year.

Even with a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not allowed in carry-on luggage. Guns are only permitted in checked baggage and they have to be declared at the ticket counter.

TSA said most were they found during routine security screenings at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International.

Bucking that trend, no guns have been discovered at Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville this year, compared to five this same time last year.

