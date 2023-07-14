ENC county offering parents behind on child support a chance to catch up without fear of arrest

Pitt County parents who are behind on child support will have a chance later this month to make plans to get caught up without worrying about being arrested.

The county Department of Social Services said parents who have an active order for arrest in a Pitt County child support case can appear at the child support offices in Greenville July 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said there will be child support agents available to discuss cases, no one will be arrested, and orders for arrest will be recalled for parents who make one month’s child support payment or $200, whichever is higher.

The last Child Support Amnesty Day was held in Pitt County in 2017.