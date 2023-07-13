Man seriously injured when he was hit by N.C. State Patrol squad car

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday night.

Highway Patrol officials said Kelvin Kenion, 49, of Beulaville was hit on N.C. 24 near North Kennedy Road in Beulaville by a trooper on routine patrol just before 10 p.m.

He was taken to ECU Health in Greenville by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed Kenion walked into the road in an area without a crosswalk and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in the crash.

Officials said speed was not a factor but dark clothing, Kenion’s failure to yield, and poor lighting in the area were factors that are being investigated.