Man seriously injured when he was hit by N.C. State Patrol squad car

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
File photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
/
Via Facebook
File photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday night.

Highway Patrol officials said Kelvin Kenion, 49, of Beulaville was hit on N.C. 24 near North Kennedy Road in Beulaville by a trooper on routine patrol just before 10 p.m.

He was taken to ECU Health in Greenville by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed Kenion walked into the road in an area without a crosswalk and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in the crash.

Officials said speed was not a factor but dark clothing, Kenion’s failure to yield, and poor lighting in the area were factors that are being investigated.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
