ENC beach towns puts restrictions on Shibumi shades, other tents and cabanas on the beach

An eastern North Carolina beachfront community has limited the hours that people can use a Shibumi Shade of any other cabana or tent at the city’s beaches.

The ordinance in Sunset Beach was amended to say that they can’t be put up before 7:00 a.m. and have to be taken down by 7:00 p.m.

Sunset Beach Police say they will be enforcing that rule and anyone breaking it faces a $250 fine. In addition, the shade in question will be considered abandoned, removed, and become property of the town.