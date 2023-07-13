© 2023 Public Radio East
ENC beach towns puts restrictions on Shibumi shades, other tents and cabanas on the beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
Mario Ramos (left) and wife Tally adjust their umbrellas in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
File photo: Mario Ramos (left) and wife Tally adjust their umbrellas in Laguna Beach, Calif.

An eastern North Carolina beachfront community has limited the hours that people can use a Shibumi Shade of any other cabana or tent at the city’s beaches.

The ordinance in Sunset Beach was amended to say that they can’t be put up before 7:00 a.m. and have to be taken down by 7:00 p.m.

Sunset Beach Police say they will be enforcing that rule and anyone breaking it faces a $250 fine. In addition, the shade in question will be considered abandoned, removed, and become property of the town.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
