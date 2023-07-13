© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Civilian pilot ejects from plane during takeoff from training exercise at MCAS Cherry Point

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)
/

A civilian pilot ejected from a jet Wednesday afternoon as it was taking off from MCAS Cherry Point.

The Marine Corps says a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, piloted by an employee of Draken International, was taking off around 2:00 p.m. when the accident happened and the pilot was airlifted to the hospital.

Draken International has an office at the Global TransPark in Kinston. The company specializes in military readiness training.

Officials said the single-seat subsonic jet was at the air station for a scheduled training event.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs