Civilian pilot ejects from plane during takeoff from training exercise at MCAS Cherry Point

A civilian pilot ejected from a jet Wednesday afternoon as it was taking off from MCAS Cherry Point.

The Marine Corps says a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, piloted by an employee of Draken International, was taking off around 2:00 p.m. when the accident happened and the pilot was airlifted to the hospital.

Draken International has an office at the Global TransPark in Kinston. The company specializes in military readiness training.

Officials said the single-seat subsonic jet was at the air station for a scheduled training event.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.