Two more arrested in shooting of first responder loading a patient into an ambulance

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
Police have arrested two more men for the attempted murder of a first responder in May.

Kinston Police Department says they arrested Rahzion Blout and Dashown Artis for the shooting of a paramedic as the EMS crew was loading a patient in the ambulance on Marilyn Drive.

They are charged with accessory after the fact and are being held in the Lenoir County Jail.

After the search of a home on Dixon St. following the arrest, both were also charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretense, and interfering with electric meters.

Brendan Hill, Trevon Jones, Jr, and Jacob Fleming have also been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
