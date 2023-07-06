Two more arrested in shooting of first responder loading a patient into an ambulance

Police have arrested two more men for the attempted murder of a first responder in May.

Kinston Police Department says they arrested Rahzion Blout and Dashown Artis for the shooting of a paramedic as the EMS crew was loading a patient in the ambulance on Marilyn Drive.

They are charged with accessory after the fact and are being held in the Lenoir County Jail.

After the search of a home on Dixon St. following the arrest, both were also charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretense, and interfering with electric meters.

Brendan Hill, Trevon Jones, Jr, and Jacob Fleming have also been arrested in connection to the shooting.

