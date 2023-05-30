© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paramedic caught in the crossfire of street shooting in Kinston

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 30, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
Screenshot from live online press conference
/
Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services

A Kinston paramedic is recovering being shot Sunday evening while responding to a call, and now a Kinston man is facing charges that include attempted first-degree murder.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said the paramedic was caught in the crossfire in an incident unrelated to the initial call.

“As they crisscrossed paths, the passenger in that gray sedan began shooting at that white vehicle, causing the white vehicle to crash into the EMS unit,” he explained, “The occupants of that vehicle, the white vehicle, fled and left the scene. The driver did eventually come back. The gray car, the suspect vehicle, fled the scene as well, however, within, you know, an hour, hour and a half we had that video of that particular vehicle.”

Murry Stroud with Lenoir County Emergency Services says the EMS worker is expected to fully recover.

“The paramedic was evaluated in the ED and has since been discharged, is in good health, stable condition,” he said, “Thankfully, the injuries turned out to be somewhat – they’re significant, but they're somewhat minor, should they expect their full recovery. And the patient is now home resting with family.”

Stroud added that the profession can sometimes be dangerous.

He said, “This was a kind of a random incident, so, I mean, I always teach my EMS students scene safety, but every scene can become unsafe.”

The suspected shooter, Brennan Hill, 23, is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault on emergency personnel.

Chief Goyette says more charges are likely to be filed.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs