Paramedic caught in the crossfire of street shooting in Kinston

A Kinston paramedic is recovering being shot Sunday evening while responding to a call, and now a Kinston man is facing charges that include attempted first-degree murder.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said the paramedic was caught in the crossfire in an incident unrelated to the initial call.

“As they crisscrossed paths, the passenger in that gray sedan began shooting at that white vehicle, causing the white vehicle to crash into the EMS unit,” he explained, “The occupants of that vehicle, the white vehicle, fled and left the scene. The driver did eventually come back. The gray car, the suspect vehicle, fled the scene as well, however, within, you know, an hour, hour and a half we had that video of that particular vehicle.”

Murry Stroud with Lenoir County Emergency Services says the EMS worker is expected to fully recover.

“The paramedic was evaluated in the ED and has since been discharged, is in good health, stable condition,” he said, “Thankfully, the injuries turned out to be somewhat – they’re significant, but they're somewhat minor, should they expect their full recovery. And the patient is now home resting with family.”

Stroud added that the profession can sometimes be dangerous.

He said, “This was a kind of a random incident, so, I mean, I always teach my EMS students scene safety, but every scene can become unsafe.”

The suspected shooter, Brennan Hill, 23, is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault on emergency personnel.

Chief Goyette says more charges are likely to be filed.