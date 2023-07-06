© 2023 Public Radio East
North Memorial bridge construction begins next week with lane closures

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
The replacement of U.S. 13 (Memorial Boulevard) Northbound bridge over the Tar River will start July 10, replacing the bridge built in 1955 with a taller and longer bridge.
NCDOT
/
Work to replace a decades old bridge in Greenville is scheduled to begin next week.

Beginning in mid-July, NC DOT officials said one lane in both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to work on the crossovers. By late summer, traffic will shift into the southbound lanes in a two-lane two-way pattern.

If possible, NCDOT is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route like U.S. 264 to N.C. 43 or Stantonsburg Road.

The new bridge is expected to be open to drivers in fall 2025.

Annette Weston-Riggs
