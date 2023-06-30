Shuttered NC boarding school will house unaccompanied minors

A former boarding school in North Carolina will soon house unaccompanied migrant children that are currently staying at a tent facility Fort Bliss in Texas.

A U.S. official told CBS News that the children will move from the Southern border to an Influx Care Facility at a repurposed boarding school in Greensboro, which has 800 beds and includes more than two dozen buildings, sports fields and an athletic center in a green campus near a lake.

The official also said the site will offer migrant children educational instruction, recreation, mental health support and medical services.

Formerly known as the American Hebrew Academy, the repurposed boarding school will become the government’s largest active housing facility for migrant boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 who entered U.S. border custody without their parents or legal guardians.