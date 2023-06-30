© 2023 Public Radio East
Shuttered NC boarding school will house unaccompanied minors

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Unaccompanied minors wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border in La Joya, Texas on April 10. The Biden administration faces big challenges as it deals with the record-breaking surge of unaccompanied minors.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
File: Unaccompanied minors wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border in La Joya, Texas on April 10.

A former boarding school in North Carolina will soon house unaccompanied migrant children that are currently staying at a tent facility Fort Bliss in Texas.

A U.S. official told CBS News that the children will move from the Southern border to an Influx Care Facility at a repurposed boarding school in Greensboro, which has 800 beds and includes more than two dozen buildings, sports fields and an athletic center in a green campus near a lake.

The official also said the site will offer migrant children educational instruction, recreation, mental health support and medical services.

Formerly known as the American Hebrew Academy, the repurposed boarding school will become the government’s largest active housing facility for migrant boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 who entered U.S. border custody without their parents or legal guardians.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
