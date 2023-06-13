NC nonprofit delivers drinking water, blankets and other supplies to Ukraine

North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse has delivered another plane load of supplies to the region of Ukraine where a dam recently collapsed.

The Christian relief organization says the plane transported more than 40,000 pounds of goods including items like blankets, water filters, and solar lights.

A dam in the southern part of Ukraine collapsed last week, causing severe flooding and power outages.

Dave Philips is the deputy director of international projects at Samaritan's Purse.

“One of the big things with this dam collapse... the access to clean, safe drinking water has been a major issue,” he explained, “This dam has created its own mini humanitarian crisis within the war itself.”

The region has been severely flooded, causing a water shortage, power outages and the threat of land mines washing into residential areas.

He said the group's latest shipment of supplies focused on Ukrainians in that area.

“So that includes things like little water filter kits, blankets, hygiene items, medical items and things like that that people need who have been displaced by something like flooding,” Phillips said.

Philips says the group's response in Ukraine is the largest in its history, helping an estimated 13 million people.