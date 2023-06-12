New technology will extend the lives of North Carolina's new bridges

NCDOT is using new technology to help the state’s bridges last longer.

After years of research, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is using a carbon-fiber reinforced polymer to build the replacement bridge that connects Harkers Island to the Carteret County mainland.

Officials say the polymer will help combat corrosion and help the bridge last longer than traditional steel-reinforced bridges. The polymer is also easier to maneuver.

Annette Weston-Riggs / Public Radio East Harkers Island Bridge project, June 5, 2023.

NCDOT plans to use this material for other projects in the future.

“We are going to have to learn to work smarter, be innovative, but we also want to be able to be capturing some of the wisdom from some of our seasoned employees and make sure that we still understand why we are doing what we are doing and maintain good stewardship for the state of North Carolina," said NCDOT Engineer Pam Carriker.

The $68 million Harkers Island Bridge project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.