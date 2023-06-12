© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New technology will extend the lives of North Carolina's new bridges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
Harkers Island Bridge, June 5, 2023.
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
Harkers Island Bridge, June 5, 2023.

NCDOT is using new technology to help the state’s bridges last longer.

After years of research, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is using a carbon-fiber reinforced polymer to build the replacement bridge that connects Harkers Island to the Carteret County mainland.

Officials say the polymer will help combat corrosion and help the bridge last longer than traditional steel-reinforced bridges. The polymer is also easier to maneuver.

Harkers Island Bridge project, June 5, 2023.
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
Harkers Island Bridge project, June 5, 2023.

NCDOT plans to use this material for other projects in the future.

“We are going to have to learn to work smarter, be innovative, but we also want to be able to be capturing some of the wisdom from some of our seasoned employees and make sure that we still understand why we are doing what we are doing and maintain good stewardship for the state of North Carolina," said NCDOT Engineer Pam Carriker.

The $68 million Harkers Island Bridge project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs