Biden visits renamed N.C. military base, signs executive order supporting military spouses

Military spouses will have more resources to pursue their careers and access childcare under a new executive order President Joe Biden signed at Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg.

The order will encourage federal agencies to offer flexible policies for employees married to someone in the military, including remote work opportunities. It also creates tax benefits to help military families access child care services.

The order is part of First Lady Jill Biden's initiative to help military families. She told the crowd in Fayetteville it's a big goal for her husband.

“He knows that supporting military spouses is a national security imperative, and in the last two years, he’s done so much to respond to the challenges that you all face.”

The Bidens also stopped in Rocky Mount to tour a manufacturing training facility at Nash Community College.

President Biden says those training programs are key to a growing economy.

“Where in the hell, where in heck is it written -- where is it written that America can't lead the world again in manufacturing?”