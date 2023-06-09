President and First Lady in Eastern North Carolina on Friday, focusing on workforce training and military families

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will make two stops in Eastern North Carolina on Friday; their visit will focus on workforce training and military families.

Air Force One is scheduled to land at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro Friday morning. From there, the First Couple will travel to Rocky Mount, where the President will speak at Nash Community College. He'll talk about career-connected learning and job training programs.

Mr. Biden is also expected to tout his administration's economic agenda.

Next up, the Bidens will visit Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg. They'll meet with service members and their families. Jill Biden will talk about her Joining Forces initiative, which helps military families transition to civilian life.

This is President Biden's second trip to North Carolina this year. In March, he spoke at the Durham headquarters of Wolfspeed, which is building a computer chip plant in Chatham County.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Republican Party Convention gets underway Friday afternoon in Greensboro with headline speakers including Former President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Read more: Trump, Pence, Desantis in NC this weekend for state GOP convention