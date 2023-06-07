© 2023 Public Radio East
Police warning Kia, Hyundai drivers to take extra steps to avoid theft

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT
The 2014 Kia Optima, pictured here in 2013, is one of the vehicles included in new probes by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Police said people who drive a 2015 to 2021 Hyundai or a 2011 to 2021 Kia may be targeted by car thieves because of a design flaw that allows thieves to drive away with the car with just a USB cable and a screwdriver.

Lumberton police are warning certain car owners that they may be more vulnerable to having their vehicles stolen.

Police said people who drive a 2015 to 2021 Hyundai or a 2011 to 2021 Kia may be targeted by car thieves because of a design flaw that allows thieves to drive away with the car with just a USB cable and a screwdriver.

A TikTok challenge brought the design flaw to light.

The Lumberton Police Department suggests that people who drive those vehicles park in a secured garage whenever possible, use a steering wheel lock bar or wheel boot, or block in the vehicle with one without the security flaw.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
