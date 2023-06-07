Police warning Kia, Hyundai drivers to take extra steps to avoid theft

Lumberton police are warning certain car owners that they may be more vulnerable to having their vehicles stolen.

Police said people who drive a 2015 to 2021 Hyundai or a 2011 to 2021 Kia may be targeted by car thieves because of a design flaw that allows thieves to drive away with the car with just a USB cable and a screwdriver.

A TikTok challenge brought the design flaw to light.

The Lumberton Police Department suggests that people who drive those vehicles park in a secured garage whenever possible, use a steering wheel lock bar or wheel boot, or block in the vehicle with one without the security flaw.