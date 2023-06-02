© 2023 Public Radio East
WaPo sources: Former NCDHHS Secretary will head the CDC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
NCDPS
/
Former North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Former North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will be tapped to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Washington Post cited three anonymous sources with direct knowledge of the pending announcement.

Current CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's last day is June 30.

Cohen helped lead North Carolina through the COVID-19 pandemic and was a public face and spokeswoman for health policy for Gov. Roy Cooper's administration.

She stepped down as North Carolina's Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2021 after nearly five years on the job.

Annette Weston-Riggs
