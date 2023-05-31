New training provides skills for process technician for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, or chemical manufacturing

Craven Community College will introduce a new certification this fall that will give students the skills to start a career as a process technician for a biotechnology, pharmaceutical, or chemical manufacturing company.

Workforce Development Coordinator Megan Johnson says the new BioWork certification is a great opportunity for people who are interested in a career in a growing field that pays well.

Process technicians might operate equipment, document and analyze data, monitor machinery, or improve the manufacturing processes.

Course topics will include workplace safety, chemistry, process control, and microbiology.

North Carolina has approximately 63,000 jobs in the biomanufacturing and life science industry and more than 700 biotech companies.

In order to register, potential students must have earned a high school diploma or equivalent and view an information session. More information is available HERE.