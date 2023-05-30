© 2023 Public Radio East
N.C. political strategist killed in OBX boating accident

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
James O'Neil
/
Getty Images
File photo: Stormy seas, breaking waves.

Governor Roy Cooper and other prominent North Carolina politicians are mourning the death of a political strategist who died in a boating accident Memorial Day weekend.

Cooper said Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina, and his death is a tragedy.

The 42-year-old was the past president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina and a board member of Advance Carolina.

The announcement comes after the National Park Service said three people were on a rented boat in the Outer Banks Sunday afternoon when it was hit by a wave that threw them into the water.

All three were able to get to Shackleford Banks but park service officials said man in his mid-forties collapsed near the wave line. CPR was conducted for an hour but the man did not survive.

There were 7-to-9-foot swells at the time of the accident, according to NPS officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard and N.C. Wildlife are investigating.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
