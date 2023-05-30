N.C. political strategist killed in OBX boating accident

Governor Roy Cooper and other prominent North Carolina politicians are mourning the death of a political strategist who died in a boating accident Memorial Day weekend.

Cooper said Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina, and his death is a tragedy.

Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. https://t.co/naSQRkZTay — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 29, 2023

The 42-year-old was the past president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina and a board member of Advance Carolina.

The announcement comes after the National Park Service said three people were on a rented boat in the Outer Banks Sunday afternoon when it was hit by a wave that threw them into the water.

All three were able to get to Shackleford Banks but park service officials said man in his mid-forties collapsed near the wave line. CPR was conducted for an hour but the man did not survive.

There were 7-to-9-foot swells at the time of the accident, according to NPS officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard and N.C. Wildlife are investigating.