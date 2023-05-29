© 2023 Public Radio East
Memorial Day remembrances across eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT
A flag-covered casket is taken to the burial site at the Arlington National Cemetery in March 2014. The cemetery has been filling up, despite expansions.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 will host its annual Memorial Day Observance at 11 a.m. Monday at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. It will include a wreath laying; and the reading of the names of more than 400 veterans who died since last Memorial Day.

Fallen veterans will be honored Monday at a Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery at 9 a.m. It’s hosted by the Craven County Veterans Council. The Color Guard from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the Girl Scout Enchanting Waters Service Unit of Craven County, local BSA Scout Troops, the Young Marine Corps League and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will also support the event.

A Memorial Day service in Newport takes place at 11 a.m. at the town hall on Howard Blvd.

The 2023 Pamlico County Memorial Day Program is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the courthouse in Bayboro. It will include a presentation of wreaths, a reading of Flanders Fields, a rifle salute and shadow Taps.

Greenville’s Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at River Park North.

