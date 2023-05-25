© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek breaks ground on education and visitors center

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 25, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek plans to hit the ground running on construction of the Nancy and John Bray Education and Visitors Center and have the space open by the end of the summer.
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
/
to hit the ground running and have the education space open by the end of the summer.

In 2009, Nancy and John Bray donated the property now known as the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, and on Thursday ground will be broken on an education and visitors center named for the eastern North Carolina couple with a long legacy of supporting STEM programs.

The museum’s Emily Jarvis said the area is a popular spot for school field trips and for others interested in exploring nature.

"We have a lot of hiking trails, ponds that we do kayaking on, and we also have a planetarium and an observatory at that location,” she said, “So, we do a lot of astronomy programming out there.”

She said they plan to hit the ground running and have the education space open by the end of the summer.

“We already have over 20,000 people a year come out to Contentnea Creek for science-based field trips, summer camps and community programs,” Jarvis explained, “We've just never had much of an indoor space to do any of this programming in.”

In addition to school students, she said the center will benefit other visitors as well.

She said it will be, “A real gateway to nature for the general public. It's going to give people a place to pull up to and to feel comfortable before they go and adventure into the wilderness that we have to offer out there.”

Jarvis said the new center will allow for increased and improved programming and experiences.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs