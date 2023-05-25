© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. Congressman among five tapped to close debt limit deal

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry
The office of U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry
/
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The five have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal.

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor