Federal disaster funds will help elevate 30 homes in the Outer Banks

Dare County is using $6 million in federal disaster aid to elevate 30 homes. Eligible homeowners submitted applications after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The goal is to keep coastal houses from flooding when the next hurricane comes. Owners of elevated homes will also pay lower flood insurance premiums.

In a YouTube video, Dare County grant administrator Barton Grover said many homeowners want to participate, but funding is limited.

"While the grant is only available after presidentially declared disasters, Dare County does maintain a list of homeowners who have contacted us and may be eligible for future grant opportunities." he said.

Elevating a house takes about sixty days. Homeowners are placed in temporary housing free of charge, until the house is declared suitable for occupancy.

