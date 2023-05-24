Down East Wood Ducks sold, team moving to South Carolina within the next few years

The Texas Rangers have sold the Down East Wood Ducks to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that owns and operated Minor League teams.

The Spartanburg Post and Courier is reporting that the Wood Ducks will move to South Carolina. It could happen as early as the 2025 season, and the newspaper said the team would move into a brand new 3,500-seat stadium in downtown Spartanburg.

In a press release, Texas Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman said, “The Texas Rangers look forward to working with Diamond Baseball Holdings and The Johnson Group as they move forward on the stadium project in Spartanburg. We are excited about having our minor league affiliate in a tremendous new facility in the next couple of years. At the same time, we want to thank the City of Kinston for their tremendous support and assistance of the Wood Ducks franchise since 2017. It has been a great partner during this run, and we will be working with DBH to explore options to keep baseball being played at Grainger Stadium in the future.”

