Down East Wood Ducks sold, team moving to South Carolina within the next few years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
The Texas Rangers have sold the Down East Wood Ducks to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that owns and operated Minor League teams.

The Spartanburg Post and Courier is reporting that the Wood Ducks will move to South Carolina. It could happen as early as the 2025 season, and the newspaper said the team would move into a brand new 3,500-seat stadium in downtown Spartanburg.

In a press release, Texas Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman said, “The Texas Rangers look forward to working with Diamond Baseball Holdings and The Johnson Group as they move forward on the stadium project in Spartanburg. We are excited about having our minor league affiliate in a tremendous new facility in the next couple of years. At the same time, we want to thank the City of Kinston for their tremendous support and assistance of the Wood Ducks franchise since 2017. It has been a great partner during this run, and we will be working with DBH to explore options to keep baseball being played at Grainger Stadium in the future.”

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
