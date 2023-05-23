Grant allows Craven Community College to pilot new program to prepare students for construction jobs

A new 8-week pilot program at Craven Community College will allow students to train for careers in the construction industry.

It will include safety certification, soft skills that will help learners secure a job, and classroom mentoring from local employers in the construction trades.

The program starts June 5.

A federal grant is covering the costs of student registration and will provide a $750 attendance-based scholarship after the program’s halfway point.

That money can be used to support students’ cost of attendance, job searches, or employment needs like work boots, safety gear, and tools.

The Construction Academy is one of 10 pilot programs in the state receiving $35,000 through the State Fiscal Recovery Fund in an effort to support the high-demand construction trades industry.

More information and registration is available HERE or by calling 252-633-0857.