What's taking so long? Lawmakers frustrated with the pace of settlements in Camp Lejeune toxic water cases

What’s taking so long?

That’s the question several North Carolina Congressmen want answered concerning the toxic water at Camp Lejeune and the effort to provide victims with financial relief.

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East / File: A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune. It’s something that, and if you’ve seen the film you’ll know, is out of character for her.

A group of lawmakers have sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy and the U.S. Attorney General, asking why not a single one of the thousands of Camp Lejeune contaminated water cases has been resolved.

The lawmakers have asked for an outline of the number of cases the Judge Advocate General’s office has received and the status of each case.

They also want to know how many people have died without their cases being settled, and what the plans are for the Navy and the DoJ to settle all of the claims.

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East) / File: Perhaps the man who has fought the longest to get help for people impacted by the toxic drinking water – which was polluted by industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals in wells aboard parts of Camp Lejeune over a 30-year-span -- is retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger.

Lawmakers have requested a response by June 9th.