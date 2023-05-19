© 2023 Public Radio East
What's taking so long? Lawmakers frustrated with the pace of settlements in Camp Lejeune toxic water cases

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
camp-lejeune.jpg
Military Bases
/

What’s taking so long?

That’s the question several North Carolina Congressmen want answered concerning the toxic water at Camp Lejeune and the effort to provide victims with financial relief.

Erin Brockovich.jpg
(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East
/
File: A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune. It’s something that, and if you’ve seen the film you’ll know, is out of character for her.

A group of lawmakers have sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy and the U.S. Attorney General, asking why not a single one of the thousands of Camp Lejeune contaminated water cases has been resolved.

The lawmakers have asked for an outline of the number of cases the Judge Advocate General’s office has received and the status of each case.

They also want to know how many people have died without their cases being settled, and what the plans are for the Navy and the DoJ to settle all of the claims.

Jerry Ensminger.jpg
(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East)
/
File: Perhaps the man who has fought the longest to get help for people impacted by the toxic drinking water – which was polluted by industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals in wells aboard parts of Camp Lejeune over a 30-year-span -- is retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger.

Lawmakers have requested a response by June 9th.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
