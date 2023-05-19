What's taking so long? Lawmakers frustrated with the pace of settlements in Camp Lejeune toxic water cases
What’s taking so long?
That’s the question several North Carolina Congressmen want answered concerning the toxic water at Camp Lejeune and the effort to provide victims with financial relief.
A group of lawmakers have sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy and the U.S. Attorney General, asking why not a single one of the thousands of Camp Lejeune contaminated water cases has been resolved.
The lawmakers have asked for an outline of the number of cases the Judge Advocate General’s office has received and the status of each case.
They also want to know how many people have died without their cases being settled, and what the plans are for the Navy and the DoJ to settle all of the claims.
Lawmakers have requested a response by June 9th.