DA rules police shooting of naked man at ENC convenience store justified

The district attorney says a police shooting that killed a man earlier this year at a gas station in Wallace was justified.

James Lanier was killed outside the Express Mini Mart in February. District Attorney Ernie Lee said the investigation showed that Lanier was naked and disturbing customers at the business.

Lee also said Lanier spat on a clerk and was trying to fight with people.

The State Bureau of Investigation investigated the shooting and Lee said he based his findings on the report the SBI provided.