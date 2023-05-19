© 2023 Public Radio East
DA rules police shooting of naked man at ENC convenience store justified

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
crime scene police tap generic police lights night
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
The district attorney says a police shooting that killed a man earlier this year at a gas station in Wallace was justified.

The district attorney says a police shooting that killed a man earlier this year at a gas station in Wallace was justified.

James Lanier was killed outside the Express Mini Mart in February. District Attorney Ernie Lee said the investigation showed that Lanier was naked and disturbing customers at the business.

Lee also said Lanier spat on a clerk and was trying to fight with people.

The State Bureau of Investigation investigated the shooting and Lee said he based his findings on the report the SBI provided.

Annette Weston-Riggs
