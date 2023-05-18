Dredging projects, if approved, would make it easier for boaters to get to Cape Lookout National Seashore

For the first time in more than a decade, the National Park Service hopes to fully open two channels on Cape Lookout National Seashore that passenger ferries and private boaters use to access the park.

Officials say the material that is dredged from Lighthouse Channel and U.S. Coast Guard Channel will be placed onto the soundside beach in front of the lighthouse.

About 38,000 cubic yards of sand is anticipated to be placed on about 450 feet of beach if the plan is approved.

The federally maintained channel from Back Sound to Lookout Bight has not been dredged since 1997.

The public has until June 8 to comment on the plan. If the $6.5 million plan is approved, work is expected to begin November 1.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking written public comments on the park service’s permit application until 5 p.m. on June 8.

Comments can be submitted to Emily Hughes, Wilmington Regulatory Field Office, 69 Darlington Ave. Wilmington, NC 28403, or by email at emily.b.hughes@usace.army.mil.