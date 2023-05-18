© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dredging projects, if approved, would make it easier for boaters to get to Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
cimg0276-_cape_lookout_lighthouse_from_sound.jpg
Cape Lookout National Seashore
/

For the first time in more than a decade, the National Park Service hopes to fully open two channels on Cape Lookout National Seashore that passenger ferries and private boaters use to access the park.

Officials say the material that is dredged from Lighthouse Channel and U.S. Coast Guard Channel will be placed onto the soundside beach in front of the lighthouse.

About 38,000 cubic yards of sand is anticipated to be placed on about 450 feet of beach if the plan is approved.

The federally maintained channel from Back Sound to Lookout Bight has not been dredged since 1997.

The public has until June 8 to comment on the plan. If the $6.5 million plan is approved, work is expected to begin November 1.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking written public comments on the park service’s permit application until 5 p.m. on June 8.

Comments can be submitted to Emily Hughes, Wilmington Regulatory Field Office, 69 Darlington Ave. Wilmington, NC 28403, or by email at emily.b.hughes@usace.army.mil.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs