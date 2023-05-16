Southern Environmental Law Center will not appeal court ruling over plans to build toll bridge in OBX

An environmental group says it will not appeal a court ruling over plans to build a toll bridge on the Outer Banks.

The Mid-Currituck Bridge would connect U.S. 158 with the town of Corolla. The N.C. Department of Transportation says it would alleviate summertime congestion, improve hurricane evacuations, and make it easier for visitors from northern states to reach the Outer Banks.

The Southern Environmental Law Center sued to stop the project. It argued the bridge would damage wildlife habitats and lead to increased development in an area that's vulnerable to rising seas.

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of the state in February. SELC could ask the Supreme Court to review the decision, but a spokesperson for the group says it will not do so.

NCDOT still needs to find funding for the $500-million project.