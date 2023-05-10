NC AG hosts forum about threats to child well-being

“Our kids carry heavy burdens. They need us to help them with that load.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein hosted a forum this week about the threats to young people’s mental health and well-being, and said too many children are in crisis.

Stein said parents are often the key to a child’s well-being but, “Not every child lives in a home with attentive parents.”

He said that’s why supportive schools are crucial.

"We need to adequately fund our schools so that there is a qualified and well-prepared teacher in every classroom and a principal like that in every school, the AG said.

Some of the risk factors discussed were substance misuse, the time spent and content seen on social media apps, and the rise in gun violence and danger of unsecured firearms.

“If we care about our kids, we must care about the people who take care of them every day.”

He said state and local officials, school districts, and community members have to work together to combat drug addiction, push back against social media, and safely store guns so kids can’t access them.