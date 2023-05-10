© 2023 Public Radio East
NC AG hosts forum about threats to child well-being

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
“Our kids carry heavy burdens. They need us to help them with that load.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein hosted a forum this week about the threats to young people’s mental health and well-being, and said too many children are in crisis.

Stein said parents are often the key to a child’s well-being but, “Not every child lives in a home with attentive parents.”

He said that’s why supportive schools are crucial.

"We need to adequately fund our schools so that there is a qualified and well-prepared teacher in every classroom and a principal like that in every school, the AG said.

Some of the risk factors discussed were substance misuse, the time spent and content seen on social media apps, and the rise in gun violence and danger of unsecured firearms.

“If we care about our kids, we must care about the people who take care of them every day.”

He said state and local officials, school districts, and community members have to work together to combat drug addiction, push back against social media, and safely store guns so kids can’t access them.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
