© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coastal Federation to restore 100 acres in Pamlico Sound for oyster sanctuary

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer,
Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
Researchers are using underwater microphones to help better understand the extensive array of animals living in oyster reefs.
James Morrison
/
WUNC
The North Carolina Coastal Federation will soon begin restoring 100 acres of the Pamlico Sound for an oyster sanctuary.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation will soon begin restoring 100 acres of the Pamlico Sound for an oyster sanctuary.

The project will mark the completion of a two-decade long goal of restoring 500 acres for oysters along North Carolina’s Coasts.

Howard Schnabolk is a restoration specialist at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, which is funding the project. He said while the Coastal Federation’s goal may have seemed a bit lofty a decade ago, the finish line is in sight.

“They just created a big vision and big goals, that probably at the time they were established seemed a little unrealistic,” he said, “But now we can see they are attainable.”

Schnabolk said it’s a $15 million investment in North Carolina’s growing oyster industry, and though these areas cannot be harvested, they clean the water and provide healthier habitats for farmers and wildlife.

“It’s an area that’s not harvested, but it supports the other people who do harvest oysters in other locations and also provides really good fish habitat around those reefs,” he explained.

Secretary of North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Elizabeth Biser added, “There are also substantial ecosystem benefits. Healthy coastal habitats are connected to healthy fisheries and increased resiliency against more frequent and intense storm events.”

According to the Coastal Federation, the state’s oyster industry totaled $30 million in 2021, with a goal of reaching $100 million by 2030. The organizations also recycles oyster shells to help restore reefs, as well as protect existing oyster habitats.

There are currently 15 oyster sanctuaries that dot the coast of the Inner Banks, from Northern Dare County down to Oriental, each about 30 acres in size.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs