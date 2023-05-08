Camp Lejeune Marines will deploy to U.S./Mexico border

U.S. Central Command said two battalions from North Carolina will be deployed to the border with Mexico in the coming days.

About 1,500 service members from 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division and Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Division, from Camp Lejeune will help the Department of Homeland Security with things like data entry, warehouse support and additional detection and monitoring.

They will not be involved with migrant processing and escort duties or other such activities, and also won’t be responsible for property seized from migrants, or have direct contact with migrants.

The exact timeline hasn’t been determined but they are expected to arrive at the border around May 10.