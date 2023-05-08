© 2023 Public Radio East
Camp Lejeune Marines will deploy to U.S./Mexico border

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT
U.S. Central Command said two battalions from North Carolina will be deployed to the border with Mexico in the coming days.

About 1,500 service members from 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division and Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Division, from Camp Lejeune will help the Department of Homeland Security with things like data entry, warehouse support and additional detection and monitoring.

They will not be involved with migrant processing and escort duties or other such activities, and also won’t be responsible for property seized from migrants, or have direct contact with migrants.

The exact timeline hasn’t been determined but they are expected to arrive at the border around May 10.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
