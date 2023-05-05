© 2023 Public Radio East
NC Wildlife biologists want to know if you see a rattler or a pine snake; they also ask you not to kill them

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
(Photo: North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)
NCWRC is asking the public to submit a report if they see any of these snakes that are listed as threatened and in decline in North Carolina.

The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in yards in eastern North Carolina.

Biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission ask people who come across one not to kill it – just give the snake plenty of room – and to report any sightings of pine snake or rattlesnakes.

Biologist Jeff Hall said of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, ten are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern.”

All three native rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback -- are in decline, mostly because of persecution by humans and habitat destruction, and they are protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act.

The Northern pine snake is also threatened.

Wildlife officials said most snakes will leave people alone if they aren’t bothered and are provided an escape route.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
