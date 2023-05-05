NC Wildlife biologists want to know if you see a rattler or a pine snake; they also ask you not to kill them

The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in yards in eastern North Carolina.

Biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission ask people who come across one not to kill it – just give the snake plenty of room – and to report any sightings of pine snake or rattlesnakes.

Biologist Jeff Hall said of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, ten are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern.”

All three native rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback -- are in decline, mostly because of persecution by humans and habitat destruction, and they are protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act.

The Northern pine snake is also threatened.

Wildlife officials said most snakes will leave people alone if they aren’t bothered and are provided an escape route.