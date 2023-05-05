Escapee charged with killing NC deputy last year caught in Mexico

A man suspected of killing a North Carolina deputy who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been caught in Mexico.

The FBI said Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held on several charges, including those for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd last year.

He was taken into custody by police in Guerrero, Mexico, on Thursday afternoon – about 600 miles south of the U.S. border.

Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail early Sunday when special agents say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a Ford Mustang.

His sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, was arrested Monday and charged with helping him escape. Investigators said she provided the car Sotelo used to get away.