© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Escapee charged with killing NC deputy last year caught in Mexico

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Sotelo collage.jpg
(Photos: Federal Bureau of Investigation)
/
The man suspected of killing a North Carolina deputy who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been caught in Mexico.

A man suspected of killing a North Carolina deputy who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been caught in Mexico.

The FBI said Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held on several charges, including those for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd last year.

He was taken into custody by police in Guerrero, Mexico, on Thursday afternoon – about 600 miles south of the U.S. border.

Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail early Sunday when special agents say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a Ford Mustang.

His sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, was arrested Monday and charged with helping him escape. Investigators said she provided the car Sotelo used to get away.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs