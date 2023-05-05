© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Abortion bill headed to governor after party-line Senate vote; Cooper vows to veto, Robinson tired of talking about it

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC,
WFAEAnnette Weston-Riggs
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
NC abortion restrictions.jpg
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
/
North Carolina state Sen. Kandie Smith, a Pitt County Democrat, holds up a sign that reads "Politicians Make Crappy Doctors" on the Senate floor in Raleigh, N.C., after the chamber voted to approve new abortion restrictions, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A day after gaining approval in the House, a proposed ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy passed the Senate on Thursday along party lines. That’s enough votes to override a veto.

Republican senators called the measure a compromise since it falls short of the full ban enacted in other states, although Democrats weren’t involved in negotiations.

Senator Amy Galey of Alamance County helped write the bill.

“North Carolina has the opportunity to be a leader in this country for finding a way out of the acrimony and the extremism that has tended to dominate our discussion of this issue,” she said. “They’ve paired the restrictions with paid parental leave for state employees and other measures.”

That didn’t win support from Democrats like Senator Gladys Robinson.

“We're glad you decided to add them, but let me be clear, personal freedoms and rights should not be up for negotiation,” she said.

Meanwhile, the leading Republican candidate for North Carolina governor, Mark Robinson, was asked for his position on the proposed 12-week abortion ban.

Robinson has previously called for a total ban with no exceptions, but said today abortion was no longer a primary focus for him, and that any additional restrictions would be up to lawmakers.

“I’m not interested in talking about abortion anymore. What I’m interested in talking about now is how we’re going to make life better for folks after they’re born. Saving lives in the womb, and enhancing those lives once they come into the world," he said, "I’m tired about talking about abortion. I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

Governor Roy Cooper has said he'll veto the bill, but Republicans have the votes to override him.

Colin Campbell, WUNC
See stories by Colin Campbell, WUNC
WFAE
See stories by WFAE
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs