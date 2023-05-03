© 2023 Public Radio East
Text or email alerts will soon warn passengers of delays and ferry schedule changes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has launched a new text and email notification system to alert ferry passengers when weather or mechanical issues cause schedule interruptions on state ferry routes.

The new Ferry Information Notification System, or FINS, will let people select the routes they want to receive alerts from, and choose whether to receive those alerts via text, email or both.

Alerts will then come directly from ferry terminals when a departure is delayed or canceled, or when service resumes after a service suspension.

For several years, the Ferry Division has used route-specific Twitter accounts to announce schedule interruptions, but have asked for those notifications to be sent directly to them.

The FINS system is currently in its beta-testing phase, with full implementation expected later this spring.

Annette Weston-Riggs
