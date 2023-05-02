Changes to voter registration application after NC Supreme Court ruling

The State Board of Elections has updated voter registration applications following a state Supreme Court ruling. The decision affects people with felony convictions.

The court ruled Friday that people convicted of felonies must complete their sentence, including probation and parole, before having their voting rights restored.

The new Republican majority on the high court upheld a 1973 law which automatically reinstated voting rights only after "the unconditional discharge of an inmate, of a probationer, or of a parolee.”

The ruling strikes down a lower court decision, which said the law is rooted in Jim Crow efforts to disenfranchise Black voters. The updated registration forms are now available on the state elections board's website.