Derelict boat abandoned for more than four years removed from ENC creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
Miss Melissa removed.jpg
(Photo: North Carolina Coastal Federation)
"Miss Melissa" was capsized in Core Creek during a storm that included an E-F 2 tornado in November 2018.

An abandoned boat was removed from a Carteret County creek this week.

Officials with the North Carolina Coastal Federation said it was the 105th vessel removed by the Federation and its partners since 2021.

They added that removal of derelict boats from coastal waters and marshes is important in maintaining good water quality and preventing additional marine debris in the waters.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
