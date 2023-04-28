Derelict boat abandoned for more than four years removed from ENC creek

An abandoned boat was removed from a Carteret County creek this week.

"Miss Melissa" was capsized in Core Creek during a storm that included an E-F 2 tornado in November 2018.

Officials with the North Carolina Coastal Federation said it was the 105th vessel removed by the Federation and its partners since 2021.

They added that removal of derelict boats from coastal waters and marshes is important in maintaining good water quality and preventing additional marine debris in the waters.