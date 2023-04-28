© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Croatan National Forest fire caused by a person or people; it's expected to burn until June

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
Croatan
(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East)
/
PRE News & Ideas
The Great Lake fire is already bigger than the Last Resort fire in Tyrell County that sparked last month.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Great Lake fire in the Croatan National Forest was human-caused.

It remains at 32,000 acres and 30 percent containment, but officials say they have had success in tamping down the flames.

Shawn Nagle is a Southern Area Red Team Section Chief and he said on Wednesday they used a plane fitted with an infrared system to pinpoint problem spots.

“It detects heat signatures or heat sources out there on the fire, so we have airplanes that have IR tools that fire the fire and they let us know where the heat is,” he explained.

Nagle said they used that information to target their efforts on areas that needed it most.

“We got a good IR flight and our resources went out there and pinpointed each one of those heat sources to put it out,” he said, “Put some water on it and put some line around it. So, we're doing a really good job is finding as far as finding all those heat sources.”

He added that people in the area of the fire should still expect to see smoke in the air in the coming days.

There are now 206 people fighting the fire. It’s expected to burn until mid-June.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs