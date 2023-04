ENC boatbuilder fined for air quality permit violations

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) Has assessed a more than $70 thousand dollar penalty against World Cat Greenville for air quality violations after the fiberglass boat manufacturer started operations prior to receiving an air quality permit.

Following an unannounced inspection in July 20-22, DAQ learned World Cat Greenville had been operating without an air quality permit since July 1, 2021.

DAQ’s investigation determined that World Cat Greenville operated for 162 days without a permit.