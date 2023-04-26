© 2023 Public Radio East
Public meeting on Thursday will answer questions about the fire in the Croatan National Forest

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Croatan Fire 4_21_2023.jpg
Nasa Worldview Snapshots
/
A satellite image of the fire from NASA Worldview Snapshots shows smoke traveling northward. While ash falls in New Bern, the smoke from the Great Lake fire can be seen as far as Greenville and Kinston.

The Great Lakes fire, which began a week ago, has burned more than 32,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest between Havelock and Maysville. It’s 30 percent contained.

On Thursday, the U.S., Forest Service will hold an in-person community meeting to give people information about the fire; it’s at 6:00 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School on Landscape Drive in New Bern.

Right now, there are 184 people, four helicopters, a plane and other firefighting equipment working to put the fire out.

Annette Weston-Riggs
