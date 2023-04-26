Public meeting on Thursday will answer questions about the fire in the Croatan National Forest

The Great Lakes fire, which began a week ago, has burned more than 32,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest between Havelock and Maysville. It’s 30 percent contained.

On Thursday, the U.S., Forest Service will hold an in-person community meeting to give people information about the fire; it’s at 6:00 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School on Landscape Drive in New Bern.

Right now, there are 184 people, four helicopters, a plane and other firefighting equipment working to put the fire out.