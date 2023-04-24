© 2023 Public Radio East
State supreme court ruling stalls removal of Confederate monument

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT
Edenton monument.jpg
(Photo: Mechelle Hankerson/WHRO)
/
Although the Town of Edenton was scheduled to relocate its confederate monument on March 30, it remains in place.

The Town of Edenton was scheduled to relocate its confederate monument on March 30, yet it still remains. Information on the statue's relocation has been sparse, advocates say.

Until late last week, when the Town of Edenton issued a response to recent editorials, letters to the editor and citizen complaints accusing the town of not taking action.

The Town said it is barred from moving the statue due to a restraining order approved by Chowan County Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett.

The Town approved its relocation in February, but the Daughters of the Confederacy filed suit. A resolution to that suit is not expected until after the state Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Asheville, which could take up to a year.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
